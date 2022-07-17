Gwen Stefani shows support for Blake Shelton in intimate new video shared with fans The lovebirds are so sweet together

Gwen Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton, are such a devoted couple. They proved their love for each other once again at the weekend, in a sweet series of videos shared to Gwen's Instagram stories.

The Light My Fire singer took to her Stories to post some backstage videos as she encouraged her husband. In one of the clips, Blake was seen walking off stage and wiping his forehead with a towel before greeting Gwen.

In the next video, Gwen could be heard shouting. "Come on, go Blakey, are you going to go back?" The couple could then be seen walking together and holding hands as Gwen asked her husband, "Did you have a good show?"

Blake very sweetly replied, "I had a good show for one reason, you came out," to which Gwen shook her head. "You had a good show without me," she said.

The couple, who got together after meeting on The Voice back in 2014, have been married since last summer and are big supporters of each other's careers.

They also penned romantic messages to each other on their wedding anniversary earlier this month. The couple celebrated their first anniversary on 3 July and both posted throwbacks to their special day on social media.

Gwen kicked things off with a video compilation of several moments from their nuptials, including when Blake lifted her veil and their first dance, set to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

"1 year down, forever to go," she wrote while tagging her husband, who reciprocated by commenting: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Blake also shared a photograph from the duo's wedding day while they were in the middle of their first dance. "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round…" he sweetly wrote.

He continued: "@gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

