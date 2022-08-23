Blake Shelton talks juggling life with Gwen Stefani and step kids with career The Voice coach knows what he wants

Blake Shelton has had quite the prolific career as a country music and TV star, and continues to do just that, picking up new fans along the way.

The singer also hit a major milestone in his personal life last year when he married his co-star Gwen Stefani and became stepfather to her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share heartfelt backstage moment

In a recent interview with ET, he spoke about prioritizing his family over his career and how he balances the two out in his life.

"Look, I love music and I love The Voice," he said. "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it's just a new phase of my life."

He expanded upon his thought, saying that while it didn't imply he would be taking a step back from music altogether, he was definitely going at a more relaxed pace.

Blake is resolving to focus more on his marriage and family

"I'm having fun putting out songs when I feel like it and luckily the record label allows me to do that," Blake explained.

"They always support it when I do it and my stupid ideas of doing a '90s country video -- they're always on board and because of that, we have a God's Country once in a while or a Happy Anywhere."

The star of The Voice stated that he wanted to keep chugging on for as long as he could, adding: "I wanna keep my music side of what I do alive from now til they fire me -- fans fire me.

"I’ve pulled an audience from TV that maybe didn't even know who I was, probably didn't know who I was when I started on The Voice and it's kind of been the thing that took me to a different level in my career and I love that."

The country star has been releasing standalone singles

The singer is set to return for season 22 of the singing competition beside his wife, joining John Legend and brand new coach Camila Cabello.

