Gwen Stefani supported by husband Blake Shelton and fans as she makes incredibly special debut

Gwen Stefani has been in the spotlight since the mid 1980's, becoming a household name as No Doubt's lead singer, and with her epic solo career as well.

Though the star has performed all over the world in iconic locations, there's one classic music institution she had yet to make her debut in, until now.

Gwen was welcomed with open arms by the country music community as she made a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry, and left her country music legend husband Blake Shelton emotional over it.

The singer has taken a liking to surprising fans at Blake's concerts lately, but her latest appearance definitely took the cake.

Blake took to Instagram to share an incredible video from the special occasion, revealing not only how meaningful the moment was for him, but how happy fans were with it, sharing that his wife received not one but two standing ovations from the crowd.

The video he shared captured one of them, and sees Gwen joining her husband on stage donning a fabulous hot pink sequin mini dress, as well as the two embracing one another.

The special debut

She appeared to turn her debut in not only a quick appearance but a full performance too, seen in the video ready to sing as she held a microphone in her hand.

She left both fans and her husband in total awe, and he wrote in his caption: "I am absolutely beside myself right now…"

The two will be sharing even more time together as the new season of The Voice premieres

He added: "Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness."

Fans further congratulated her in the comments section, writing: "So proud of Gwen!!! So happy I could witness this in person," and: "Those two are an awesome couple!" as well as: "How loved you guys are," plus: "Fantastic as always. I love watching the two of you on stage together. Your love shines through every time."

