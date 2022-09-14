Gwen Stefani shares divisive sneak peek of The Voice The Don't Speak singer is coming back to TV!

Gwen Stefani is raring to return to NBC's The Voice after a two season break as one of the coaches and judges.

The singer is even more excited given who's making up the group, not only consisting of John Legend and new coach Camila Cabello, but also her husband Blake Shelton.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani gives jaw-dropping tour of chapel at home

She shared a brand new sneak peek of herself on the new season ahead of the upcoming premiere, but it didn't get the positive reaction she had hoped.

In the video, she wore a Barbiecore-themed stoned and bejeweled pink mini dress with matching pants and sky-high heels.

She sat in her chair and as it lit up, it swiveled around to reveal the former No Doubt singer excitedly clapping for all the contestants to come.

While many were excited to see her back, a few were wishing for some of their older favorites to return, particularly OG coach Adam Levine, and some commented on how different she looked from when she was first on.

Gwen's sneak peek garnered a mixed reaction

Most were happy to see her return, though, as one wrote: "Love her so so much," and another said: "Gwen is in the House!!!" while a third added: "So happy she's back!!"

Many even provided the song that they would sing for their own chair-turning moment, and while a majority opted for Don't Speak, a few threw out other Gwen favorites like Hollaback Girl.

This is Gwen's sixth season so far as a full-time coach and her first since season 19, which premiered back in 2020.

As a result, it also marks the first season in which Gwen and Blake will appear as competing coaches since they got married in July of 2021.

The Voice will return with two new coaches this year

The mom-of-three and Camila switched out for the previous season's coaches Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, and given Kelly won, the title of winning coach is up for grabs this year.

Season 22 of The Voice debuts on NBC on 19 September.

