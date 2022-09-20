Tim McGraw suffers fall during performance in Arizona The country star was singing at Boots in the Park

Tim McGraw has been captivating his fans on stage at Boots in the Park, but it hasn't all been plain sailing!

The country star was performing in Arizona on Saturday and making his way to the end of the catwalk when he lunged down to point to his guitarist.

When the singer tried to get back up, he lost his balance and ended up falling backwards off the stage, as reported in Music Mayhem.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

Luckily, the dad-of-three was unharmed and returned to the stage soon afterwards. Tim clearly had a great time at the show and shared a reel from the event on Instagram afterwards, featuring all the highlights from the evening.

Alongside it, he wrote: "Another great night with @bootsinthepark!! Thank you Arizona." The singer had previously performed at Boots in the Park in San Diego the weekend before, which again saw him joined by a huge adoring crowd.

When he isn't busy performing, Tim likes nothing more than spending time with his family. The star is married to fellow country singer Faith Hill, and the couple are doting parents to three daughters - Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

Tim McGraw took to the stage in Arizona

Faith and Tim became empty nesters last year after their youngest daughter left home.

Reflecting on their new living situation, Tim told People last year: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Tim McGraw is married to Faith Hill

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

