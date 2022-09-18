Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie relaxes in lush new photo after big move The Broadway star is taking a few beats

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie is taking some time to unwind after a big move to her new New York City home, sharing a glimpse of her means to relax.

The performer shared a photograph of herself from her bathtub, showing just her legs covered in nothing but suds, clearly at peace with her new abode.

It also provided another glimpse inside the new place, with her bathtub surrounded by walls with exposed brick and a window that lit up the space.

"As one does on a quiet Sunday morning," she simply wrote alongside her photo, clearly relieved to have the hassle of a move behind her.

Taking to Instagram earlier, the talented singer posted an image to her Stories that revealed her apartment's sprawling open-plan design.

In the image she shared of what looked like her massive living room, the space was understandably stacked with moving boxes, but there was already some furniture set out, including a gold velvet sofa and a gold and red majestic-looking chair.

Gracie relaxed after her move with a bubble bath

The apartment also consisted of high, white ceilings, wood floors, a giant mirror attached to one wall, and an ornate chandelier hanging from one corner of the ceiling.

In the mirror's reflection, there appears to be a raised area opposite that has three stairs taking you to an elevated level. "Mama is home," she captioned the photo.

Taking fans through more of her journey on her Stories, she shared another photo of her space filled to the brim with more moving boxes, conveniently terming it: "Aftermath."

However, all the effort definitely paid off, as in the following shot, she showed off the results of a night of unpacking and organizing.

The rising Broadway star's new home shaped up quite nicely

What came was a beautiful bedroom surrounded by white drapes on all sides, crisp bedding with little pops of blue, and lamps on sconces above that gave it all an orange glow, a fitting image for a New York apartment.

