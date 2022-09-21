Christina Aguilera celebrates momentous award news with her fans The Genie in a Bottle singer is on cloud nine

Christina Aguilera has had a legendary career that keeps hitting new highs, and with the release of her second Spanish-language album recently, it just hit another one.

It was announced that the singer had been nominated for seven Latin Grammy Awards for her Spanish record, Aguilera, and its singles.

Along with a few smaller nods, the trilogy album's first lead single, Pa Mis Muchachas, picked up Record and Song of the Year nominations.

The record itself, a grand project that marked the singer's long-awaited return to her musical roots, scored the coveted Album of the Year nomination.

The total makes the second most nominated female artist of the ceremony, with Sony Music Latin, her label, celebrating with a photograph of hers on social media.

The singer looked absolutely stunning, wearing a black leather bodysuit with revealing cut-outs in front, paired with fishnet stockings and slicked back hair.

Christina scored seven Latin Grammy Award nominations for Aguilera

Christina herself shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and then posted a message of her own, writing: "What amazing news to wake up to. So much love to my @sonymusiclatin fam and to my fighters for your endless support."

She was immediately inundated with countless applause and flame emojis from fans left too stunned to speak.

One left a comment reading: "So proud and so happy for you. You deserve all of this and more," while another said: "BEYOND PROUD WOW QUEEN!!!"

What made the nominations even more special for Genie in a Bottle singer is the fact that they mark her first time being recognized at the ceremony in over two decades.

The singer was nominated during the first two Latin Grammys ceremonies

Christina was last nominated for a Latin Grammy for her first Spanish album, 2001's Mi Reflejo, winning Best Female Pop Vocal Album at the time.

The awards are slated to take place on 17 November in Las Vegas.

