Christina Aguilera shares rare date night picture with fiancé Matthew Rutler The Beautiful singer has been with her partner since 2010

Christina Aguilera is having the time of her life in Europe and gave a glimpse of the way she was being supported by her family.

The singer took to social media while touring in Monaco and shared a beautiful photograph of herself with fiancé Matthew Rutler, who she has been with since 2010 and with whom she shares her two kids.

In the picture, the two posed for a selfie from a date night, sitting down for dinner in front of the water spanning out behind them, captioning it: "Night out."

Christina in particular looked incredible as she let her platinum blonde locks down and opted for a skintight black bodysuit for her night's look.

The singer is having the time of her life in Europe, soaking up the sun for a series of sensational photos recently as she declared: "Loving me for me."

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker set Instagram on fire as she posed in a white string bikini.

Christina and Matthew had a date night in the midst of her travels

Christina looked stunning with her platinum locks worn loose and her perfectly manicured hands running through her tresses.

The mom-of-two sported a natural look as she appeared to wear little makeup for the sun-drenched photos.

In another full-length image, Christina wore a sheer coverup over her swimwear as she stood gracefully next to her sunlounger. "Loving me for me," she captioned the social media message.

She shared more visuals from her day by the pool, some of which saw her flex her toned physique as she lounged in the water and took a dip.

Her fans quickly inundated her photographs with flame emojis galore, with many of them dubbing her with a familiar moniker, "Queentina."

The singer is feeling incredible while on tour

One commented: "OMG QUEEN AND THE STRIPPED REFERENCE," and another said: "Excuse me young lady, you're not allowed to be this GORGEOUS," with a third adding: "Perfectina."

