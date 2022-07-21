Christina Aguilera is a bombshell in new music video you need to see A fiery video is coming!

Returning to Instagram, Christina Aguilera shared a promotional video for her latest song, which will be released on Friday.

The Genie In A Bottle singer is finally releasing the music video for her hit song, titled "Suéltame" which translates to Let Me Go.

The song, written by the American singer in collaboration with the Argentinean singer Tini, served as both the lead single for Christina's ninth studio album Aguilera and the fourth single from her second Spanish-language extended play La Tormenta.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating a music video for "Suéltame" ever since Christina first teased it in May. With its tango, reggaeton, and urban influences, the song has a sultry vibe to it.

Christina published a video compilation of snapshots from various sequences from the music video on Instagram.

She captioned the video: "Jugando con fuego. FRIDAY," which translates to "playing with fire," whilst she was blazing a red appearance.

The 13-second clip opens with a close-up of Christina's neutral-themed glam, which included her base bronzed, her lips nude but glossy, and even slightly reddened eyebrows.

With a double eyeliner in a geometric form that encircled her lid and thick lashes, her eye makeup was the star of the show.

Even though it was a quick glimpse, Christina is shown wearing a crimson outfit with extensive embellishments and lace. In another outfit, she wore an off-the-shoulder garment with weighted bracelets around her wrists and gold jewellery cascading down her neck.

Both of her costumes accentuate her gorgeous figure as we anticipate seeing her perform a dance sequence.

The singer recently launched her new 'Masterclass' which would show her followers her "exclusive" vocal warm-up

Christina teased two different looks and hairstyles, although it appeared that her makeup remained the same. Her long, red hair is braided and knotted in the first shot, giving her a very regal appearance. In the next, she lets her hair down, giving off distinctly mermaid vibes as a light wave runs through it.

She adds incredibly long nails to the look, that have been painted gold and are embellished with gems.

Although the tease is rather fast-paced, we see Christina sitting at a large dinner party with a snake moving across the screen. Christina may be having a disagreement with those who are surrounding her, as a tear rolls down her cheek. It seems the video is going to be full of dramatic antics.

One fan commented: “Best news ever!! Thanks, Queentina!!” with another adding, “FINALLY!!! It took weeks and weeks, but I’m so glad it’s here!!!”, followed with many heart eye and fire emojis.

Fans appear to be restless for the video, but it's better late than never!

