Christina Aguilera resembles a goddess in daring flame-hot bodice The Genie in a Bottle singer looked flawless as ever

Christina Aguilera is not only one of our favorite singers, but an incredibly stylish one at that - so much so that the talented songstress never fails to impress when it comes to her fashion.

Over the years, the iconic singer has opted for many stylish and out-there looks, and over the summer she went on a trip down memory lane to recall some of her best memories from touring in the United Kingdom. It's safe to say that some of the looks she revisited were iconic!

The most standout one was the second slide she shared which featured the Genie in a Bottle hitmaker in a daring bodice with a flame design that nearly bared her bust!

Corsets seemed to be on the agenda for the singer, as she wore a wide variety of them ranging in neon colors to plain black.

But there was a statement piece in the mix as well, as she wore a gigantic cape in the shape of the Progress Pride flag, a nod to her large following within the LGBTQ+ community.

In her caption, she wrote: "Moments from the UK! Thank you to everyone who made this Summer Series possible.

"From my Fighters from all over who came to see me perform, to my team who made all of the magic happen. I wouldn't have been able to do this without each and every one of you."

Christina astounded in all her outfits

Fans were quick to share their joy in the comments, as one enthused: "Thank U FOR BLESSING US AT THE O2 QUEEN," and a second said: "Loved every second."

A third posted: "We love you so much," while many fans implored her to visit their country, including those from Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Most recently, Christina has been celebrating the anniversary of her fourth studio album, Stripped, which she released back in 2002.

At the beginning of the week, the singer looked back on the release by sharing a video compiling several performances of hers from the era, absolutely commanding the stage in a jaw-dropping collection of ensembles.

The Stripped Tour featured several outfits for Christina, including a black latex bodysuit with a deep plunging neckline and red harness details.

Christina always looks flawless

She also brought out a black pantsuit, a mesh top with fishnet stockings for a portion in which she was tied to a chair, and a white tee with blue jeans for more somber moments.

Universal in all of them were her jet black locks, a departure from her usual platinum blonde and seen as a sign of maturity for the singer.

Christina penned a message to go along with the video, saying: "Stripped gave me the strength and freedom as an artist to tell my story the way I wanted, for the first time.

"Thank you to all of my fighters around the world for amplifying that strength and giving me the space to continue to share myself in my truest forms.

"Today marks the kick off of the #20YearsOfStripped celebration, more to come."

