Christina Aguilera wows fans with risque throwback pictures: 'The OG'

Christina Aguilera wowed fans on Friday when she shared a series of risque throwback pictures.

MORE: Christina Aguilera shares upsetting career update fans weren't expecting

Taking part in a current trend that sees people share older pictures of themselves set to the song Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus, Christina started the video with a look at herself today wearing a black dress and making funny faces for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

But when the beat dropped on the song, the video changed to the old pictures including several of the singer bravely baring it all in skimpy bikinis.

Many of the pictures are from her Stripped era where she rocked low-rise leather pants and corsets, while others saw her in baby blue chiffon underwear.

SEE: Christina Aguilera debuts brand new hairstyle for sensational photographs

"I'm just an OG #teenagedirtbag baby," she captioned the post and fans loved the look, with many telling her she had "won" the trend.

"Was waiting for you to make one!! The BLUEPRINT," shared one fan as others called her an "icon".

Xtina started the video with a snapshot of herself all in black

Christina has never been afraid to be daring when it comes to her fashion, and the star recently recalled some of her best memories from touring in the United Kingdom, and many of the looks she revisited were iconic.

Corsets seemed to be on the agenda for the singer, as she wore a wide variety of them ranging in neon colors to plain black.

In her caption, she wrote: "Moments from the UK! Thank you to everyone who made this Summer Series possible. From my Fighters from all over who came to see me perform, to my team who made all of the magic happen. I wouldn't have been able to do this without each and every one of you."

Xtina has been touring the UK

Christina's latest post comes after she floored fans with some bikini-clad selfies while declaring: "Loving me for me."

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker set Instagram on fire with her all-natural look, posing in a white string bikini while wearing little makeup for the sun-drenched photos.