Christina Aguilera sparks fashion frenzy in iconic leather look

The early 2000s will forever hold a divisive place in the history of fashion. This is partly thanks to stars like Christina Aguilera making their mark with their cheeky noughties style. The beloved singer recently shared a nostalgic montage of throwback clips to Instagram - and she looked truly iconic in leather.

Christina, 41, donned a host of showstopping outfits in the video. One consisted of some tight leather hotpants and a cropped red T-shirt, which captured the star's daring fashion sense. In another short clip, she looked angelic in a pair of pale pink satin cargo pants and a black cropped tank top – an ensemble that is still very much on-trend today.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera shares daring video with fans

A particularly feminine outfit boasted a frilled candy pink blouse which was teamed with white trousers. This contrasted with Christina's later looks included in the montage – an unmissable, sharply crafted silver bustier, a gothic black lace jumpsuit featuring a corseted bodice, a shocking red patent leather coat and a gold-trimmed black bodysuit look.

The star even channeled Britney Spears, another 00s style icon, in a silver halterneck top and a pair of Sporty Spice orange track pants.

Christina looked unreal in leather

Christina took to social media to share the sentimental footage with her 8.4 million followers online. She captioned the post: "Grateful - Reflecting on all of the milestones, the music and the memories I’ve made with you since the release of my debut album — It’s been quite the ride and I appreciate all of the love and support you have given me every step of the way, fighters!," with a sparkle emoji.

The singer shared a host of throwback clips

Her post sparked an emotional reaction from fans, who not only adored the throwback content but also the fashion inspiration offered up by the star.

She showed off her eclectic style

"We love you forever Queen," one fan commented, while another added: "Legendary." A third wrote: "I love you Queen! I’m ready for the next chapter."

