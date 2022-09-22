Princess Andre is the vision of her mother Katie Price in stunning new photo Fans will need to do a double-take!

Princess Andre looked so grown up in a brand new photo she shared on Wednesday alongside her mother Katie Price.

The 15-year-old took to her Instagram feed with the sweet snap which saw her pose with her doting mother and her aunt Sophie. The mother-daughter duo look so alike in the black and white picture - they could pass for twins!

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter Princess heads back to school

Captioning the photo, Princess simply penned a red love heart emoji. Friends and fans couldn't get enough of the sweet update and took to the comments to leave messages for the star.

Princess was looked relaxed with her mum and aunt

One fan replied writing: "Stunning all of you," alongside three love hearts. A second added: "Three beauties."

Whilst a number of fans agreed that Princess shares a likeness to her model mother, as one penned: "Beautiful like mamma," others thought the young beauty inherited her father, Peter Andre's features. With another replying: "You're beautiful, the double of your dad plus your hair is beautiful x."

In the heartwarming family snap, all three of the ladies look cosy as they relaxed at home. Princess' natural curls certainly pulled focus as fans couldn't help but comment on her unbelievable blonde tresses.

The star has recently enjoyed a holiday away

One fan said: "Stunning and the most amazing hair." A second agreed, writing: " Princess your hair is bloody fabulous."

Last month, Princess enjoyed an exciting summer holiday away with her family including dad Peter, and she brought a friend along. The pair were captured in a recent post making the most of the sunshine and taking part in a number of exciting activities.

In one clip, Princess was filmed from in the sea with everyone on jet skis. Another impressive snap showed her riding a camel behind her brother Junior Andre. Other photos saw the youngster posing for a mirror selfie with her friend and enjoying an exotic dish.

Alongside the photos read: "[Palm tree emoji] dump."

