Peter Andre and Katie Price unite to support son Junior following incredible achievement Junior's parents share their pride at his first performance

Junior Andre is having an incredible week, not only has he been celebrating his birthday since Monday, but on Wednesday, the 17-year-old performed his first single, Slide, for the first time.

MORE: Peter Andre shows off Junior's impressive birthday cake after dividing fans with gift

The teenager shared his excitement on Instagram earlier in the day, showing him posing in a purple outfit, and writing: "Sun is shining for my first ever performance of Slide tonight. Who's going to be there? 2 days until it drops."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre documents son Junior's first performance of his first single Slide

His dad Peter Andre documented the night on his own Instagram and shared his pride once it was all over.

READ: Peter Andre splits opinions with Junior's 17th birthday gift

READ: Peter Andre's jaw-dropping birthday surprise from his children and wife Emily is fit for a royal

"Well done tonight son," he wrote alongside a video that showed Junior posing for pictures with fans.

Junior Andre posed in a purple outfit ahead of his first performance

In another sweet video of them hugging on stage following his performance, he added: "You have no idea how proud I am of you tonight son."

"Born to do it," he said in a third video showing him singing for a large crowd. Junior was supported by his family and friends, including his aunt Sophie Price, Katie Price's sister.

Whilst Katie did not attend in person, she reshared a video Sophie had posted on Instagram showing Junior taking to the stage, and like Peter, shared her delight.

Peter revealed he was 'so proud' of Junior

"So proud of my son," she wrote alongside it.

Peter and Katie's daughter, Princess, was also in attendance, also revealing she was "so proud" of him. Junior's new single SLIDE will be released on Friday, nearly a year after signing his first music deal at the age of 16.

Last year, whilst appearing on Loose Women, Peter revealed that he made his son wait until he was 16 to sign the contract as it was the same age he was when he signed his own back in 1989.

Junior's first single will be released Friday

"I'm so proud of him, I wouldn't let him sign his deal until he was 16, which is exactly the same age [I was] when I signed my deal."

"I've actually got a picture of the two contracts, the one Junior signed at 16 and the contract I signed at 16. I should put that up one day," he added.