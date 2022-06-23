Princess Andre stuns in navy blue bridesmaid dress at Katie Price's younger sister's wedding

Katie Price’s daughter Princess looked stunning in an elegant navy organza bridesmaid dress as she stepped out to enjoy her auntie Sophie's wedding on Wednesday.

The proud mum took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet clip of Princess rocking the dancefloor alongside her younger sister, Bunny, seven. She captioned the clip: “My girls,” along with two red heart emojis.

The 14-year-old lived up to her name with her choice of outfit which exuded Disney princess. Dressed to impress, the youngster matched outfits with mum, Katie, and sister, Bunny. She wore her voluminous curls loose down her back for a picture-perfect look.

Katie treated her followers to regular sneak peeks of her sister Sophie’s big day, as she married fiancé Harry Brooks. In another clip, the former glamour model shared a video of Junior dancing with Bunny whilst lip-syncing his new single, Slide. Dressed in a fitted navy suit and red tie, the 17-year-old put on a dapper display as he entertained his younger sibling.

Princess and Bunny wore matching dresses

Sophie confirmed her engagement in March, writing on Instagram: "Well I didn't expect that round the fire pit last night...I said YES!!! #imengaged #yes #summerwedding."

Katie instantly liked the photo and responded with a slew of heart emojis in the comments section. Sophie and Harry, who have been together for 12 years, welcomed their son Albert last September.

The sweet post comes after Junior released his first single on Friday entitled Slide. The budding hitmaker’s track enjoyed immediate success with the track hitting No1 in the UK’s iTunes pop chart hours after its release.

Junior has released a new chart-topping single

To commemorate the achievement, Junior took to his Instagram with a series of upbeat photos. He captioned the post: "The love you guys have shown today has been crazy and you have got Slide in at Number 1 in the iTunes charts!! Now we just need to keep it going."

Dad Peter responded with a flurry of heart and fire emojis, while another fan penned: "Big congratulations @officialjunior_andre it’s a summer banger!"

Another remarked: "Your gonna make it big just like your Dad!"

