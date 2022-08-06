Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's three daughters wow in rare outing together for birthday celebration The siblings wowed the crowd

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's trio of girls stole the show on Friday night as they celebrated with each other for a very special reason.

Gracie, Maggie and Audrey partied together in New York to ring in their middle sister's 24th birthday.

MORE: Faith Hill's youngest daughter looks just like her in eye-catching beachwear

Taking to Instagram, both Gracie and Audrey documented Maggie's big day - celebrated a week early - which they spent doing karaoke.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The truth behind how Faith Hill and Tim McGraw fell in love

They all showed off their individual sense of style as the birthday girl rocked a pink jumpsuit, Audrey stunned in mini-skirt and knee-high boots, and Gracie wowed in a plunging red number.

The outing was even more special given that Maggie - whose birthday is on 12 August - very rarely shares anything on social media.

MORE: Faith Hill sends daughter Audrey McGraw a stunning photo from their family home in Nashville

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals long-term effects of multiple surgeries after health battle

While her sisters have followed in their famous parent's footsteps and are relishing life in the spotlight, Maggie has taken a different path.

They celebrated Maggie's birthday

Recently she gave a glimpse into what that might be with a post documenting her dream encounter.

Taking to Instagram, Maggie - who earned her master's degree from Stanford University last year - posted a photo at the U.S Capitol Building and a gushing message.

MORE: Gracie McGraw rocks perfect fall fashion for a new picture that leaves sister Audrey stunned

MORE: Faith Hill's lookalike daughter Audrey stuns in red lace robe in intimate bedroom selfie

"As many know, I listen to the musical Hamilton every single day," she wrote alongside the photo.

Audrey rocked a miniskirt for her sister's celebrations

"On Rep. Cooper's visit with students from Harding Academy and USN, we were surprised by none other than George Washington himself (and Senator Booker, of course). I am on cloud nine to put it lightly."

Her sisters were quick to respond as Gracie, wrote: "Cloud 10!!!!" and her younger sibling, Audrey, was equally as happy for her sibling.

MORE: Gracie McGraw wows in stunning bikini photos in new post

"This is literally your dream," she wrote before adding: "History has its eyes on youuuuuuu."

When Maggie graduated, her country music star father was unbelievably proud and shared his joy on social media.

The three sisters hit the town together

"We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May," he wrote. "I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place."

He then ended his sweet message by writing: "Go get em my sweet girl!!!!Proud Pop!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.