Exclusive: Didi Conn praises John Easterling's loving gesture for his wife Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John's devoted husband John Easterling kept her out of pain, her friend Didi Conn has sweetly revealed.

Her caring husband John didn’t leave the singer’s side when she passed away aged 73 in August at their ranch in California. The news sent shockwaves through the showbiz world and there was an outpouring of grief from everyone who admired her.

Didi Conn never lost touch with Olivia, having first struck up a friendship on the set of their 1978 movie Grease with Olivia as leading lady Sandy and Didi as friendly Frenchy.

Joining Dolly Parton and Sir Cliff Richard in remembering the late star in HELLO!’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month digital issue, the actress gave a special mention to Olivia’s relationship with John in her tribute.

John and Olivia had a very loving marriage, were inseparable from when they tied the knot in 2008, and he went to great efforts to care for her.

At their amazing ranch, he grew marijuana to help with her symptoms and ease any pain. Olivia was a vocal advocate for medicinal cannabis, drawing on her own personal experiences and she had previously said: "It really is a magical miracle plant."

She was committed to helping others who had cancer through her foundation and its studies into the benefits of plant-based medicines as well as her hospital, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Australia.

Didi Conn said: "Olivia and I were in close touch and she was so grateful for every day.

"Her loving husband John kept her out of pain with different tinctures of marijuana that he grew especially for her. She was so loving, spiritual, and very brave."

