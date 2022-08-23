Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi shares heartache and grief over her mum’s death It is heartbreaking

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has laid bare the grief of losing her mum.

Dame Olivia died aged 73 earlier this month after her lengthy battle with cancer.

Now her heartbroken daughter, who was incredibly close with her mum, has shared a quote about grieving and love by Jamie Anderson on Instagram in recent days.

The quote read: "Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It is all the love you want to give but cannot.

People were quick to comfort Chloe in the comments

"All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest.

"Grief is just love with no place to go."

Many rushed to share their sympathy with the American singer in the comments below.

Olivia's niece Tottie Goldsmith wrote: "That’s so beautiful."

Leeza Gibbons added: "This is perfect! Thinking of you and your grieving process, sweet girl."

Others wrote: "Beautiful words dear Chloe. Thinking of you here in this difficult time. Australia mourns with you, and your entire family, Chloe."

Olivia Newton-John's legacy will live on forever

Another said: "Love & Light beautiful Chloe! Lost my mom late June and we both have beautiful guardian angels now! Take good care of yourself."

Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 but she went into remission following treatment.

The cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017. She managed the pain using medicinal cannabis.

Her legacy lives on and her family asked for donations to be made to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in her memory instead of flowers.

WATCH: Grease The Musical in the West End cast dedicate entire run to Olivia Newton-John

Earlier in August, Olivia's husband John Easterling told the world the terribly sad news his wife had died.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” it read.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

"In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."