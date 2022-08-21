Olivia Newton-John honored through Grease return to movie screens The Physical singer's last hurrah

Olivia Newton-John's untimely passing earlier in the month had many people reminiscing through her most iconic movies and musical works.

MORE: Olivia Newton-John's husband shares heartfelt update in new tribute to late star

Many of them will now get the chance to do so in grander form, however, as arguably her most remembered project makes its return to the screen.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

AMC announced that it would be screening Grease in select theaters around the country in honor of the late star.

The theater chain's CEO, Adam Aron, shared the news on Twitter while also revealing that a portion of ticket sales would go to breast cancer research.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee makes emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John with childhood story

"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theaters this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen," he wrote.

"An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research."

To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research. pic.twitter.com/MQc28RwOPA — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) August 17, 2022

AMC will be screening Grease in select theaters around the country

Emotional and thrilled fans reacted to the news with heart emojis galore, with one writing: "Excited to bring my mom to see her favorite movie #atAMC Thanks for bringing it back!"

Another said: "Just got home from seeing Grease. I lost it a few times. First time I've ever cried while watching my favorite movie. RIP Liv," with a third commenting: "Love this movie. May she rest in peace."

MORE: Olivia Newton-John’s most iconic outfit remembered - see incredible 2019 video

MORE: Shania Twain mourns loss of Olivia Newton-John with heartfelt tribute

The Australian legend experienced a decades long battle with breast cancer, and while she'd managed to keep it contained, it eventually took its toll on her.

It was her husband John Easterling who had announced her passing on 8 August on social media via an emotional tribute to his wife.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," he wrote.

The star passed away after a long battle with breast cancer

He was quickly inundated with support from her followers and fans around the world, with many famous ones sharing heartbreaking tributes of their own.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.