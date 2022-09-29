David Beckham smoulders in new hot tub photo The former footballer is a doting father

David Beckham took to social media on Thursday with a fabulous photo posing from inside his hot tub - and fans are obsessed.

The former footballer, 47, looked very relaxed in the shirtless snap which he posted on his Instagram feed. The wooden hot tub is huge and appears to feature in the garden of his incredible Cotswold abode.

Captioning the snap, he penned: "Weather is starting to turn so why not jump in an ice bath great idea, " alongside a shivering emoji.

Fans of the husband of Victoria Beckham flooded the comments section with replies. One fan wrote: "Indeed, great ideas."

David shared the photo on Instagram

A second penned: "Have a nice day," alongside a red love heart. A third wrote, "Hello handsome."

David's wife Victoria recently had fans talking after she appeared to have her wrist tattoo removed, which was dedicated to her beau.

Concerns were expressed after she shared a new make-up video, and despite her fabulous clip, her followers couldn't help but draw attention to her missing inking dedicated to David.

Fans couldn't help but notice VB's bare wrist

"Why did you get your tattoo removed, Victoria?" questioned one fan after seeing a very faint outline left on her wrist, where she was sampling lipstick colours.

This isn't the first time the former Spice Girl has made amendments to her tattoos. The fashion mogul started scaling back on her tattoos five years ago.

More recently, the designer removed the roman numerals VIII-V-MMVI on her right wrist, in reference to the date she and David renewed their wedding vows - 8 May 2006.

The former footballer spent his birthday this year in the Cotswolds

As well as their stunning Cotswolds home, the doting parents also own a glamorous Holland Park townhouse and a property in Miami and while each home has no shortage of impressive features, they are consistently upgrading each one.

The most recent addition to their country home is a £50,000 safari-style tent at their country retreat, which they have installed near their lake and could be used either for cooking or entertaining.

