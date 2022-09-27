Victoria Beckham sparks online reaction as fans notice removal of tattoo tribute to David The Beckham family love their inkings

Victoria Beckham has seemingly had her tattoo tribute to husband David removed after fans noticed her bare wrist in a recent video.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer treated her fans to a new make up video, yet fans couldn't help but draw attention to her missing inking dedicated to David, 47.

"Why did you get your tattoo removed, Victoria?" questioned one baffled fan.

This isn't the first time the former Spice Girl has switched up her tattoo looks. The fashion mogul started scaling back on her tattoos five years ago.

And more recently, Victoria removed the roman numerals VIII-V-MMVI on her right wrist, in reference to the date she and David renewed their wedding vows - 8 May 2006.

The mum-of-four has been removing her tattoos

Victoria isn't the only member of the Beckham family to show a deep affection for tattoos. Her eldest son, Brooklyn, has followed suit in recent years, amassing a total of over 100 inkings, 70 of which are dedicated to his wife.

Back in May, the budding chef unveiled a brand-new inking dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 23-year-old treated his fans to a glimpse of his new tattoo spanning the underside of his upper-right arm.

The inking – written in black cursive script – shows Brooklyn's wedding vows which he shared with Nicola in April at their star-studded nuptials.

Brooklyn paid tribute to his wife

The tattoo starts with: "Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always. Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream.

"You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day. Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today."

The couple tied the knot in April 2022

Dubbed the "wedding of the year", Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, 27, on 9 April at her family's oceanfront estate in Palm Beach.

The £3million lavish wedding took place at Nicola's family home in Florida, with glitzy attendees such as Eva Longoria and Mel B among the guest list.

