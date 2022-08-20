Dianne Buswell is one proud auntie, and ahead of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, her niece, Zofia, celebrated her first birthday.

The professional dancer was quick to dote on her adorable niece, as she shared a post from her brother, Andrew, to mark the big day. In the snap, Andrew held his baby girl aloft, as he stood next to partner Melski Lejman and a whole host of rainbow-coloured balloons and one in the shape of the number one. "It's my angel's first birthday," Dianne wrote. "Little Zofia you are just beautiful."

The star then shared several photos of her baby niece each attached with words that built up to say "Happy first birthday."

She also shared a small video of the youngster sat in the car as she sweetly posted: "Can't believe you're one."

Her slideshow also contained a photo of herself posing with her father and Zofia, as she penned: "Aunty Dot and Uncle Joe love you very much."

Dianne and Zofia have a strong bond

Dianne will soon be back for her sixth series of Strictly and in a fan Q+A she revealed it would be her "dream" to be able to dance in the final with her parents cheering her on.

The star has only reached the final on one occasion, with YouTuber Joe Sugg, who she started dating after the series ended. She hasn't had much luck the past few series, however, always getting eliminated the week after Movies Week.

Dianne has forged close bonds with her co-stars during their time together, and was even a bridesmaid at fellow pro Amy Dowden's recent wedding.

In behind-the-scenes snap, taken on South Wales' Gower Peninsula, the pair grinned for a selfie as they took a break from the celebrations.

Zofia marked her first birthday

Dianne modelled a multiway pink floor-length gown and wore her bright red hair in a straight style, with a matching clutch bag and a glass of champagne in one hand.

Meanwhile, Amy showed off the intricate embellishments on her white strapless gown from Laura May Bridal. She finished off her outfit with a pearl-encrusted hair accessory and a long veil secured in her glamorous blonde waves.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing woman. Love you @amydowden," the professional dancer captioned the photo on her Instagram Stories.

However, fans were confused as to why Dianne chose to add the Christmas song Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Glenn Fredly. Explaining her music choice, she joked: "Because Christmas music is so much better than birthday."

