'Proud' David Beckham sends wife Victoria special message before first Paris Fashion Week show Victoria has never held a show at PFW

Victoria Beckham has shared the sweet message her husband of over 20 years David Beckham sent her ahead of her Paris Fashion Week show.

The designer will unveil her Spring/Summer 2023 line on Friday in the French capital and to celebrate David sent his wife a large bouquet of white roses.

The handwritten note read: "Dear Victoria, can't wait to see all your hard work pay off. I know it will be amazing! So proud of you. Lots of love, David"

Her show is the first in Paris and it will be held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement. It is her first live show since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria and David wed in a lavish ceremony in 1999 but recently fans have noticed the former Spice Girl has seemingly had her tattoo tribute to husband David removed.

Taking to Instagram at the end of September the mom-of-four treated her fans to a new make up video, yet fans couldn't help but draw attention to her missing inking dedicated to David, 47.

The fashion mogul started scaling back on her tattoos five years ago and more recently, Victoria removed the roman numerals VIII-V-MMVI on her right wrist, in reference to the date she and David renewed their wedding vows - 8 May 2006.

Victoria isn't the only member of the Beckham family to show a deep affection for tattoos. Her eldest son, Brooklyn, has followed suit in recent years, amassing a total of over 100 inkings, 70 of which are dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz whom he wed in April 2022.

One of his inkings – written in black cursive script – shows Brooklyn's wedding vows which he shared with Nicola at their star-studded nuptials.