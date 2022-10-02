Mark Wright reveals adorable nickname for wife Michelle Keegan The stars are so loved up

Mark Wright took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at his preparations for the London Marathon.

His family supported him in his incredible endeavour, with wife Michelle Keegan by his side, alongside his parents.

MORE: Mark Wright is one proud uncle in adorable baby photo

In a sweet moment, the presenter and reality TV show star revealed the adorable nickname he has for his spouse.

Speaking to camera as he walked to the start line, Mark panned his phone to show his family behind him, and said: "Walking to the start line, mum, Shelley, me old man…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright shares sweet nickname for wife Michelle Keegan

About to start 26 point 2 miles, never in my life have done this, never in my life did I think that I would but here we go, there's a first for everything, come on!"

READ: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's jaw-dropping master bathroom rivals a five-star spa

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share exciting update: 'A dream come true'

The star later shared a series of videos during his run, as he appeared progressively more fatigued but kept a positive mental attitude throughout.

Mark shared his pride after completing the marathon

After the race, Mark shared a photo of himself holding up his medal, as well as one of himself kissing Michelle as she hugged him and later enjoying a meal with his friends and family.

He captioned the images: "Wow what a day. Let me tell you, the best experience of my life. An absolute rollercoaster, the ups and downs make it so worthwhile. I feel so proud, emotional and overwhelmed.

The couple have been married since 2015

"The biggest thing I take from today, is the 42,000 people taking part, the 40,000 people that came to support and of course my army of 40 family members and friends on the streets of London, the best city on earth, I saw nothing but smiles, support and love for three hr and 41 minutes.

"With all that is going on in the world, it made me realise… Humanity is still alive and so beautiful. I love you London. Thank you for the memories, ones I'll never forget. @londonmarathon."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.