Michelle Keegan supports husband Mark ahead of major challenge The star is back in the UK

Michelle Keegan took to social media with a sweet video of her husband Mark Wright ahead of him running in the London marathon on Sunday.

MORE: Mark Wright poses in bed with precious newborn - see photos

Taking to her Instagram account the actress, 35, shared a video of the former TOWIE star warming up before he took on the gruelling 26-mile track.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan supports Mark Wright ahead of him running the marathon

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Warming up @wrighty," as Mark loosened up his hips by doing a number of leg swings.

READ: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's jaw-dropping master bathroom rivals a five-star spa

SEE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share exciting update: 'A dream come true'

The Our Girl star has only recently been back in the UK after having lived in Australia for the last three months whilst filming for her new BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

The stars have been showcasing their new home

Michelle hasn't wasted any time since touching down on UK soil as she and Mark have appeared to have finally moved into their stunning Essex mansion which has been undergoing renovation work.

Taking to her and Mark's shared home account, Michelle posted a photo of her adorable sausage dog Pip alongside the words: "Already made herself at home," as the little pup snuggled in a faux sheepskin throw.

Mark also shared a glimpse inside their master bedroom, revealing a bespoke padded headboard and he also gave fans a look inside another room when he unwrapped a brand-new Simba mattress.

Their bathroom could be mistaken for a spa

The husband and wife duo have gradually started to showcase the inside of their lavish mansion after moving in, and revealed their incredible bathroom in another video last Sunday – and it could easily be mistaken for a five-star spa.

The lavish room features the most incredible free-standing bath and his and hers sinks. It also boasts an impeccable sauna and steam room, as well as a rainfall shower.

The couple opted for ornate gold-hued hardware to elevate the luxury feel of their stunning bathroom space, including gold taps, gold radiator and matching vanity mirrors laced with a gold trim.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.