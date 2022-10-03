Mark Wright shares incredibly lavish way he and Michelle Keegan celebrated marathon milestone Mark completed the London Marathon

Michelle Keegan was a very proud wife on Sunday after her husband Mark Wright completed the London Marathon - and you won't believe how they celebrated the major milestone.

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal a look inside their ultra-luxurious new bedroom

Taking to Instagram, Mark shared a heartwarming photo alongside his wife and nearest and dearest friends and family members, enjoying a very lavish meal in a private room at the Corinthia hotel in London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright shares sweet nickname for wife Michelle Keegan

Captioning the photo on his Instagram Stories, the radio presenter penned: "My people…always there."

READ: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's jaw-dropping master bathroom rivals a five-star spa

SEE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally move into megamansion - and wow

Amongst, the proud group was Mark's sister Jessica Wright and cousins, Sophie and Holly Wright.

The Wright clan headed to the Corinthia after Mark's achievement

The sweet snap was also featured as part of a moving photo carousel shared by the former TOWIE star dedicated to his incredible achievement.

In the post, Mark captured the emotional moments Michelle and his mum Carol greeted him at the finish line, as well as the details of the gruelling run including his mind-blowing step count after the day which wracked up to 43,656 steps.

As he documented the day, Mark also shared the sweetest nickname he has for Michelle - and we'd never heard it before!

Mark posted a heartfelt update about his day

In a behind-the-scenes video, as he made his way to the start line, Mark chatted to the camera. He said: "Walking to the start line, mum, Shelley, me old man… About to start 26.2 miles, never in my life have done this, never in my life did I think that I would but here we go, there's a first for everything, come on!"

Michelle also shared a number of sweet videos. The first showed her husband warming up for the challenge. She also shared a clip of Mark taking part in an interview after he passed the finish line.

Captioning the post she penned: "He did it," alongside a string of emojis including a red love heart.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.