GMB's Kate Garraway reaches out to heartbroken family after tragic death The TV star took to Twitter

Kate Garraway has sent a heartfelt message to the parents of a teen who tragically passed away this week.

The GMB star – a mother of two – reshared a post from Gareth Bellamy, father of Joe, alongside a series of photographs.

His first message in the thread read: "Joe, our love and pride for you as our son will never die, as difficult as it was we had to let you go, returning you safely from where you came from for your well-deserved rest.

"With all our love, forever, Mum and Dad. XXXXXX."

Am so sorry to hear this - nothing will help right now but sending you love & prayers 💕🙏 https://t.co/GI74Ljmpa1 — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) July 4, 2022

Kate replied with her own message for the heartbroken family, writing: "Am so sorry to hear this – nothing will help right now but sending you love & prayers."

A huge number of people reached out to offer words of comfort to Gareth and his wife, Jackie.

This is a very hard thing to write, but my wife Jackie and I wanted you to know that our funny, love-filled, brave, charming, polite, totally unique, and just all-round wonderful eldest son Joe, 19, died yesterday in hospital in Oxford in our arms. pic.twitter.com/fO84R4SaBO — Gareth Bellamy 💙 (@thebellow) July 3, 2022

"Although short, it looks like Joe had a very happy life," one wrote. "He was blessed to have a special family who loved him dearly. Thoughts with you all. From another Dad, who lost his son far too soon. Xxx."

A second added: "What a beautiful tribute to a much loved child, brother and friend. You can feel the love in your words - how glorious for him to have felt that from you all and to have been able to return it with such freedom, joy and generosity. Thoughts and love with you all x."

It comes after Kate had to reach out to her social media followers on Friday after a mishap left her husband Derek Draper in danger.

Taking to Twitter, Kate wrote: "Help!! Have just brought Derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit -and have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front! The driver recognised me but may not know it's there - please look and get in touch - need urgently!!"

Kate's followers rushed to the rescue, offering advice and support, and a few days later Kate updated her followers on progress, explaining: "It's been returned! Thanks to all who reached out - the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it - phew and thanks to all."

While Kate's followers were delighted with the update, many mentioned that they hadn't realised Derek no longer lived at home with his family, and instead returns to them at the weekend to visit.

One wrote: "Sorry to hear that Derek is no longer home with u all," while another said: "Sorry to see that Derek isn't at home now, hope he hasn't had a setback," while a third penned: "Sorry to hear Derek is in hospital I must have missed that somehow, sending love."

