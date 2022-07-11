Kate Garraway shares upsetting update on husband Derek Draper The couple share two children together

Kate Garraway has shared news on her husband Derek Draper's health after it was revealed he has returned to hospital.

Speaking at the TRIC Awards, Kate elaborated further in an interview with the Sun, stating: "He's been in hospital a couple of months now.

"He's been coming in and out. Hopefully he'll come out again. Hopefully tonight. I'm crossing my fingers."

The Good Morning Britain star added: "I'm really tired but I take it day by day to level out the ups and downs.

Derek Draper pictured at home with his children

"I try to embrace life, especially the kids [16-year-old Darcey and 12-year-old Billy] as we've had two and a half years of it. Their lives have changed, and they need to do things."

Derek was admitted to hospital in March 2020 after contracting Covid. He was able to return to the family home in April 2021, although he required round-the-clock care.

Darcey and Bill have had a difficult two years

The update comes after Kate reached out to her social media followers on Friday after a mishap left her husband Derek Draper in danger.

Taking to Twitter, the TV star wrote: "Help!! Have just brought Derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit -and have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front! The driver recognised me but may not know it's there - please look and get in touch - need urgently!!"

Kate and Derek have been married since 2005

Kate's followers rushed to the rescue, offering advice and support, and a few days later Kate updated her followers on progress, explaining: "It's been returned! Thanks to all who reached out - the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it - phew and thanks to all."

While Kate's followers were delighted with the update, many remarked that they hadn't realised Derek no longer lived at home with his family, and instead returns to them for weekend visits.

