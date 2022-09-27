Nicole Kidman shares relatable behind-the-scenes photo from the set of her untitled rom-com A well deserved rest!

Nicole Kidman's back to back work on movies and television shows appears to be catching up to her!

She has been premiering back to back projects for the last two years, including The Northman, Being the Ricardos, Roar, and Nine Perfect Strangers, but even the most talented of Hollywood stars need a break.

The actress shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse as she spends time on yet another set, caught in a moment where she simply needed to close her eyes and nap.

Nicole took to Instagram to share the surprisingly relatable moment, which sees her not even making it to a couch or bed, and instead sitting on the steps of a make-up trailer, leaning against the railing as she rests for a moment.

Despite being caught in the middle of a nap, she looks fabulous nonetheless, sporting a silky white button down, off-white canvas pants, and nearly platinum strawberry blonde hair.

She captioned the photo with: "Naptime on set," with a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to hail her an angel and beautiful, commenting: "We are very excited for your upcoming projects," and: "I hope you're having fun filming all of your new projects! Make sure to take care of yourself," as well as: "You deserve a nap!"

Nicole certainly earned her break

It appears she is on set filming her upcoming romantic comedy starring Joey King, as the young star also commented: "Wake up it's time to play salad bowl!!!"

Their film together was announced in June, and also stars Zac Efron, who Nicole previously collaborated with on a Lee Daniels thriller titled The Paperboy in 2012.

Nicole and Zac already knew each other, and it seems she has quickly bonded with Joey too

The movie, which is being produced by Netlfix, is yet to be titled, though the plot reads: "A surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."

The mother-of-two expressed her excitement to be working on the film when it was announced some months ago, taking to her Instagram Stories to say: "Looking forward to having some fun with Zac Efron and Joey King!"

