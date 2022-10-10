Al Rocker's wife Deborah startled by 'burglar' in new video

Deborah Roberts was left shocked on Sunday after being startled by who she thought was a burglar, whilst hosting an Instagram Live video with royal reporter Omid Scobie.

The 62-year-old was chatting away with a cup of yogi "stress relief" tea before her husband Al Rocker popped his head around the corner to have a quick peak at what was going on as she introduced Omid to the screen.

WATCH: Al Rocker's wife Deborah mistakes him for a burglar

"Oh my gosh," the star exclaimed. "My husband just popped in back there, he kind of startled me, I saw somebody, I thought it was a burglar, I thought a burglar walked in!

"I saw something in the background there and I thought someone was breaking into the house… " Reassuring I addd: "I'm safe, I'm safe."

Al and Deborah married in 1995

During the commotion, Al came up closer to the screen to say hello to Omid and reassuringly gave his wife a kiss before heading off.

The pair started by chatting about how they bumped into each other at the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and throughout the conversation discussed Prince Harry's upcoming book.

Deborah said: "You and I met (up) at the Queen's funeral which was such an amazing moment for me as an American, as a black American, as a woman but just being in this place of history. And of course, you grew up there and know what it's like but, whatever people think about the monarch [sic], and there are plenty of people who are critical and don't want it, and they don't like it and they have criticisms about it, they were so touched by this woman who sat on the throne for 70 years and had dignity and grace and discipline.

"And just seeing a country grieve and feel this sense of loss was really overwhelming to me, what did you make of it and feel and notice?"

The pair chatted on social media

Omid replied: "Well Deb, I think you may remember during the Jubilee I said to you that it felt like the people lining the streets and were out celebrating the Queen's reign weren't celebrating the institution of the monarchy, for the large part, they were celebrating the accomplishments and achievements of someone who has remained dutiful from the day they pledged that duty until the very end, and I think regardless of your views on the monarchy, there is something very admirable about that. I think you can't not feel respect for that…"

He continued: "...In that last moment when we saw the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee, at the time, I said it feels like a farewell. Even if we didn't know what was about to happen during the days and months ahead, it felt like an end of those big public moments…"

