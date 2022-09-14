Peter Andre's fans in tears over sweet photos of rarely-seen children Theo and Amelia See the handwritten notes that the pop star's children left the Queen

Peter Andre and his wife Emily Andre struck the hearts of thousands when they shared photographs of their rarely seen youngest children tenderly laying their tributes to the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday, Peter, 49, and Emily, 33, along with their two children, Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, joined the people descending upon Green Park in London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Fans were delighted to see a rare glimpse of the young children, but none of them were prepared for how moving their handwritten messages to the queen would be. Dozens of fans gushed that they had been moved to tears by Peter's "beautiful children" on Instagram.

The former I'm A Celebrity star captioned the photos of the tender moment between his son and daughter, the unforgettable images of the sprawling floral tributes and his children's messages with a simple note. He wrote: "Paying our respects", with a black love heart emoji.

Pater Andre's rarely seen children Amelia and Theo share a tender moment

Amelia's message read: "Thank you for being such a lovely queen. I was so sad to hear the news. Me and my family will miss you. Best wishes Amelia Andre." Meanwhile, little Theo's short and sweet note stated: "Dear Queen Elizabeth I love you" with lots of kisses - and fans couldn't cope.

Theo's adorable tribute to the Queen

"That made me cry so much how very sweet of them. Such a sad time for all. She was an amazing lady", replied one fan. And another fan added: "Can't stop crying you have a beautiful soul."

Dozens of people praised Peter and his wife's parenting skills and declared them "inspiring." One fan took the time to write: "@dr_emily_official and @peterandre thank you for keeping it real! You guys are an inspiration to parents xxx."

Fans were impressed by Amelia's handwriting

Amelia's lovely handwriting was also praised, with another fan commenting: "Lovely words from the children, Amelia is so well spoken for her age & with beautiful handwriting! Absolutely adorable, you should be proud of the 4 of them @peterandre, a credit to you & @dr_emily_official xxx."

In response to the kind feedback, Peter admitted that his daughter's words may have left him a little choked up: "Emily showed me their letters today and it made me emotional."

Peter celebrated Emily's birthday with all four children

The Australian singer had the honour of meeting Queen Elizabeth II three times during his career and has often spoken about their meetings fondly.

Meanwhile, in August the Andre family celebrated Peter's wife Emily's 33rd birthday, and the singer shared a photo of the family all together, including the children he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, Junior, 16, and Princess,15.

