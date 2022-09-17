Peter Andre shares relatable parenting dilemma with son Junior - and it is hilarious The star took to social media

Peter Andre made a hilarious confession on Friday after revealing he took his 17-year-old son Junior out for his first driving lesson.

Taking to his Instagram account the Mysterious Girl singer, 49, compared the experience to the well-known car race scene in the blockbuster film Ali G Indahouse where actor Martin Freeman frantically shouts "Slow down!" during a car race.

Alongside a clip of the film, the doting dad wrote: "Took Junior for a driving lesson today. This was literally how it went. @officialjunior_andre @sachabaroncohen #martinfreeman."

The hilarious quip got lots of attention from the star's 1.8 million followers, including Junior himself who simply replied to the post with a string of laughing faces.

The clip is so relatable

One fellow parent replied: "My daughter is learning too, I’ve never noticed we live near so many walls." A second added: "FYI, with each kid, it doesn’t get any easier! Welcome to the club!"

Another follower penned: "Been there done that lol." A fourth added: "Absolutely brilliant."

The funny post comes just days after Peter and his wife Emily took two of their children, Amelia, eight, and Theo, five, to Green Park in London on Tuesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday.

Peter took his children to lay flowers for the Queen

The former I'm A Celebrity star captioned a photo carousel showing the siblings laying down their own personal messages for the late Queen as well as bunches of flowers. Captioning the post Peter simply penned: "Paying our respects", with a black love heart emoji.

Amelia's message read: "Thank you for being such a lovely queen. I was so sad to hear the news. Me and my family will miss you. Best wishes Amelia Andre." Meanwhile, little Theo's short and sweet note stated: "Dear Queen Elizabeth I love you" with lots of kisses.

The Australian singer had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty three times during his career and has often spoken about their meetings fondly.

