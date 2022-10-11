Linda Evangelista shares rare photos of teenage son as he marks 16th birthday Augustin is the supermodel's only child

Not only is she a supermodel of the world, but Linda Evangelista is also a doting mother to her son Augustin, who celebrated his 16th birthday on Tuesday.

To mark the special occasion, the star shared some rare photos of her teenage son. Several of the photos showed Augustin as a young boy, including one adorable snap of him as a baby with food splattered all over his mouth. Other images saw him in Central Park with a very stylish trilby, and another accompanying his mom as she was wrapped in a towel.

However, the first picture saw him all grown-up as he posed next to Linda, with her hand cradling the side of his face as they touched their heads together.

In a heartfelt caption, she penned: "My heart. My light. 16."

Fans were quick to respond, including fellow supermodel Helena Christensen who commented: "Happy birthday to your handsome boy."

A second wrote: "Bless him. Beautiful like Mommy," while a third shared: "Linda he is so beautiful! I’m a boy mom too and love it! Happy Birthday Auggie and to you too Mom!!!"

Augustin is all grown-up

A fourth added: "We miss you both! Happy Birthday to Augie. I can’t believe how big the boys are now. He is so handsome. Wishing him all the best."

Many others simply filled the comments section with heart and cake emojis.

Augustin is the son of Linda and French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, who later went on to marry Hollywood superstar Salma Hayek.

In 20111, Linda formally filed for a child support order in Manhattan Family Court, seeking $46,000 in monthly child support. The pair later agreed on a settlement out of court.

The supermodel is close with her son

Last year, the supermodel stunned fans when she shared a rare photo of her son as she celebrated National Son Day, with the post capturing the teen playing on the beach.

In the snap, Augustin is looking down at a heart drawn in the sand with "Augie" and "mommy" written in the middle.

Captioning the adorable image, Linda penned: "[blue heart emoji] Light of my life [praying hands emoji] #nationalsonday."

