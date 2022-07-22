Carol Vorderman shares rare photo of son Cameron ahead of major family event The former Countdown star is a mum-of-two

Carol Vorderman often keeps her family life out of the spotlight, but on Friday she was one proud mum as her daughter, Katie, prepared for her graduation.

To mark the occasion, the former Countdown presenter shared a very snap of herself with her son, Cameron, as the pair headed off to the ceremony. They both looked incredibly smart with the doting mum styling out a slinky white top with a dazzling gold necklace, while Cameron wore a dapper suit. Carol also wore a pair of sunglasses and kept her stunning blonde locks short.

Carol shared her pride in her caption, as she wrote: "Cam and I on our way to my girl's PhD graduation in @cambridgeuniversity today. @jesuscollegecam first for family lunch.... It's a beautiful day x."

And on her Instagram Stories, she added: "Big day today. Cambridge [heart emoji]. My girl @katie.science has flown back from International Space University for her PhD graduation.

"Nanotechnology. V proud mum. She's officially clever."

She added a gold medal and brain sticker to the post to further show her pride in her daughter's accomplishment.

Carol and Cameron headed off to the event in style

Her followers also shared in the delight, but many were wowed with Carol's ageless beauty, as one said: "Looking gorgeous as always. Have a lovely day."

A second shared: "Congratulations to your family and having you in their lives must be wonderful," and a third posted: "Have a great day celebrating."

A fourth complimented: "Gottah be one of the smartest families in the country," and a fifth wrote: "Hope you are wearing your black leather skirt."

Carol has had a busy time as of late as last week she had to fill in for Lorraine Kelly after the presenter contracted COVID.

Carol shared her pride in her daughter

On her final show, the star stunned in a pink knitted top that hugged all of her curves perfectly, and it was paired with a striking tan skirt.

She shared four snapshots of the look on her Instagram, and with the sun flooding in behind her, she looked angelic.

In an emotional caption, she shared: "And so a wonderful week of laughing and learning comes to an end....thank you to Lorraine's @lorraine incredible team (and they are incredible) and all the lovely viewers for your kind messages [heart emojis] today's outfit from @sosandar."

She added: "And the Boss @lorrainekellysmith will be better and back in her chair exactly as it should be on Monday, after a full recovery which is wonderful xx. Sending loads of love xx."

