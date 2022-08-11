Angelina Jolie's family prepare for change to living situation ahead of Zahara's college move The Hollywood star shares her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is a devoted mom to six children, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Maleficent star is always pictured out and about with them, and they have been seen enjoying Italy together while Angelina works on her upcoming film, Without Blood.

The award-winning actress will be facing a bittersweet milestone in just a few weeks time though, as her oldest daughter Zahara will be leaving home for college.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie shares heartfelt story about daughter Zahara

While Angelina is incredibly proud of Zahara, she will miss her a lot, as will her younger siblings.

The star's oldest son Maddox left home in August 2019 to attend Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. Soon, there will be just four children left at the family home - Pax, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina and Brad have both expressed their pride concerning Zahara's achievements in getting into the prestigious Spelman College.

Brad was asked during a recent red carpet appearance what he thought of his daughter's upcoming move. He was visibly emotional and held back tears, calling the news "beautiful".

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara will be leaving home soon

Spelman College is a historical black liberal arts college for women in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angelina, meanwhile, shared the news in a rare Instagram post, alongside a photo of Zahara posing with her new college friends. She wrote: "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Just like Maddox, Zahara will no doubt come home during the college holidays to see her family.

Angelina is incredibly proud of Zahara

The famous brood live in a $25million mansion located just five minutes away from Brad, so that the children can see both parents easily.

The Mr & Mrs. Smith actress has lived there with her children since 2017, and previously told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

The Maleficent star is a doting mom to six children

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property features an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar and huge landscaped gardens.

Angelina said of her home: "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think."

