Angelina Jolie's private life with six children amid Brad Pitt abuse allegations The Hollywood actress has filed a court order against her ex-husband for an alleged assault in 2016

Angelina Jolie has filed court papers against Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actress is accusing her ex-husband of drunkenly assaulting her and their children, who were between the ages of eight and 15 at the time, during a private plane flight in 2016.

Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, dating for ten years before tying the knot in 2014. Their marriage ended in 2016 when the actress filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences". At the time, the FBI confirmed they were investigating Brad for alleged child abuse following an incident on the family’s private jet - but the star was later cleared of all charges.

In August 2022, details of Angelina’s 2016 FBI complaint against her then-husband leaked, sparking a further investigation into her claims against Brad.

The stars' messy public divorce led the couple to keep their six children; Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, out of the spotlight. Read on to discover the details of Angelina's private life with her children following the latest development in the case.

Where does Angelina Jolie live?

For now, Angelina and her children are based in Los Angeles, but the actress appears keen to eventually move away. "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."

Angelina lives in Los Angeles with her children

The Maleficent actress, who is said to have spent £19 million ($25million) on the Hollywood mansion, told British Vogue: "I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away."

The six-bedroom, ten-bathroom property is situated on a 2.1-acre estate in the gated community of Laughlin Park, boasting panoramic views across the famous Griffith Observatory and the Pacific Ocean. Features include an outdoor swimming pool, a home gym, a tea house, a wine cellar and huge landscaped gardens.

Angelina added: "I love most that there is no entertainment room, but lots of pathways and places to walk and think."

Who are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's children?

Angelina adopted her first child, Maddox, from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002. He was just seven months old at the time. After a brief career working as a producer alongside his mom in Hollywood, Maddox went on to study biochemistry at Seoul's Yonsei University.

Pax was born in Vietnam in 2003 and adopted by Angelina alone. At the time, the country did not allow unmarried couples to adopt, but Brad went on to adopt him as his son in America.

Angelina and Brad share six children together

Zahara's birthplace was Ethiopia, and she was adopted by Angelina when she was six months old in 2005. Rising star Shiloh, Brad and Angelina's first child together, is now 16 and has been making a name for herself in the dance world.

Knox and Vivienne are Angelina and Brad's youngest children. The couple welcomed their twins in Nice, France back in 2008.

What is Angelina's relationship like with ex-husband Brad?

Amid their decade-long legal difficulties and custody battles, little is known about their relationship outside of court.

Prior to Angelina's cross complaint against Brad's alleged abuse on Tuesday, the couple were embroiled in a lawsuit instigated by Mr. Pitt over the couple's French winery, Château Miraval.

The former couple split in 2016

Brad's lawsuit, filed this year, accused his ex-wife of violating his "contractual rights" when she sold her half of the company to a subsidiary of Stoli Group without his approval.

Where does Brad Pitt live now?

Brad reportedly splashed out $40million on a historic home in the celebrity haven of Carmel, California this year. This historic home is another addition to the Fight Club star's property portfolio. He also owns a $5million beach house in Goleta, California, which he purchased in 2000 when he married Jennifer Aniston.

His main residence though is his multi-house compound in the Los Feliz neighborhood of LA, which he's owned since the mid-1990s.

Does Brad Pitt have a relationship with his children?

The private father has never spoken publicly about his family dynamics post-divorce. Fans have long wondered what kind of communication Brad still has with his children.

Brad remains private about his relationship with his children

In an interview with People on the red carpet for Pitt's new movie Bullet Train earlier this year, the actor was asked about how he felt after news broke that his eldest daughter enrolled in Spelman College.

Brad's response sparked a huge reaction from fans online, who seemed to think Brad was learning about his daughter's college approval for the first time during the interview.

Angelina and Brad were declared legally single just three years after their divorce, but the custody battle for their six children stretched out far longer. In 2021, a judge awarded joint custody of the remaining children who are under 18 to both parents.

It's not known whether Brad keeps in touch with his older children.

