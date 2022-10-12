Why 50 Cent's son Marquise fell out with famous dad The rapper's son offered him $6,700 for a day of his time

This week 50 Cent and his son Marquise have hit headlines after he offered the rapper $6,700 for a day of his time.

Marquise had taken to social media, telling his followers that the sum of money the star paid his mother in monthly child support was not adequate.

50 Cent's son took to Instagram to write: "Since y'all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid. Red Yellow Green whatever color he like."

50 Cent's son Marquise spoke out about his famous dad

The pair have famously not seen eye-to-eye for several years, with 50 Cent's son, aged 25, previously releasing his debut single, Different, in 2017, where he referenced his relationship with his father.

In the song, he rapped: "Lost my pops. He's still alive." Ahead of the song's release, he opened up to Rap Up, telling them that his relationship became strained with his dad following his parents' separation.

"It completely went south when I was probably like ten or 11. He wasn't really around enough. It kind of dwindled down as time went on and certain events happened," he said. "For me, I just started feeling differently about him because growing up, my dad was my superhero. He's on television, he does this, he does this, he would take me to school. It was like having a father who's Superman, more or less.

50 Cent has since spoken out

"But then, as I got older, you start realizing things or you start seeing certain patterns and it takes an effect on your relationship with people. That's what happened with me and my father. He's still alive but I can't tell you our last conversation or the last time we even had a dialogue."

50 Cent, meanwhile, opened up about his son in an interview on Philly's Morning Show with Shamara and Laiya in 2014. He said Marquise had "embraced his mom's perspective on me" which had led to the breakdown of their father-son-relationship.

50 Cent's oldest son Marquise is also a rapper

50 Cent has also seemingly responded to his son's latest Instagram post, by taking to his own account to share a clip of him in his show, Power.

The footage shows the rapper in character as Kanan Stark shooting the drug dealer's son, Shawn, dead in cold blood. Captioning the violent clip, 50 Cent wrote: 'No caption needed'.

