Alex Jones shares how daughter Annie takes after her with adorable new photo The One Show star is a doting mum

Alex Jones will no doubt have delighted her social media followers on Wednesday, as she shared a new photo of her one-year-old daughter Annie.

The presenter took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared the sweetest photo of her youngest child. Little Annie could be seen in an adorable grey cardigan, with her light blonde hair pulled back from her face.

SEE: The One Show's Alex Jones poses with husband Charlie Thomson in rare loved-up snap

The youngster was sitting in a cafe, and holding a piece of scone topped with cream and jam up to her mouth.

Alex was quick to point out that her daughter took after her, writing: "A girl after her mother's heart. Loves a scone at a fancy cafe in a posh garden centre!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares rare video of children to mark end of summer

As well as co-hosting The One Show, Alex is a busy mum of three, also sharing sons Teddy, five, and Kit, three, with her husband Charlie Thompson.

MORE: Alex Jones shares fun family photo with husband and three kids

SEE: Alex Jones divides fans with surprising new photo

Last month, she shared a snapshot from a family day out, showing the boys bowling with their dad, while Annie stood behind, observing the action.

Alex shared the sweet photo to Instagram

Alex's husband rarely features on her Instagram, so this was a rare insight into how they spend their weekends when Alex isn't presenting.

The star also recently captured her sons completing puzzles in their dining room ahead of their return to school.

The star is a devoted mum of three

As they were busing figuring out the pieces, eldest son Teddy began belting out Single Ladies by Beyoncé. The little one's faces were kept out of view of the camera as they usually are.

Alex previously admitted to having a tough time, although she didn't go into detail, saying: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.