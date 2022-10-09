Taylor Kinney confuses fans with health comment as he shares video inside home The Chicago Fire star has a legion of fans

Taylor Kinney has many loyal followers on social media who enjoy following what he gets up to away from Chicago Fire.

And most recently, the actor shared what appeared to be a confusing video on social media, concerning Covid.

The TV favorite shared footage of himself spinning a basketball on his finger while standing in his closet at home in Chicago.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney looked so different at the start of his career

But it was the caption that confused fans, after Taylor wrote alongside it: "Rapid test is cooler then that PCR rest."

While some took the comment to be a pun, others were concerned that he had tested positive for Covid. "PCR tests are horrible, good to see you are keeping yourself amused," one wrote, while another remarked: "Hope you feel better!" A third added: "Stay safe Taylor."

Chicago Fire is currently in its eleventh season and fans have been gripped by the new episodes recently.

Fans were concerned that Taylor Kinney had Covid

At the end of the latest episode, viewers watched in horror as a building collapsed with Chief Evan Hawkins still inside while his girlfriend Violet (played by Hanako Greensmith) witnessed the whole thing.

What's more, this season in the premiere episode, Taylor's girlfriend, model and actress Ashley Cruger, joined her famous partner on set for the opening episode.

During a scene towards the end of the episode set at Molly's Pub, Ashley could be seen raising her glass with some of the firefighters in celebration.

The Chicago Fire star shared footage from his home in Chicago

Ashley took to social media after the episode aired to confirm that it was her in the scene. "First episode of Chicago Fire aired last night and I got to sneak on it @taylorkiney111," she wrote alongside a screengrab.

Although it's not known how long Ashley and Taylor have been together, they made things Instagram official back in March when the 41-year-old actor uploaded a series of sweet snaps of Ashley to his account.

The snaps showed the 26-year-old model looking down the camera at Taylor while getting a manicure at a nail salon.

Taylor is a fan favorite on Chicago Fire

Following that, they made their first public appearance together as a couple in April and were spotted kissing while attending Operation Smile's 2022 Park City Ski Challenge in Utah together.

Taylor has kept his love life on the down low for the past few years following his high-profile relationship with Lady Gaga - which ended with a broken engagement.

