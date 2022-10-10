Michael Strahan opens up about working with GMA co-star George Stephanopoulos The GMA anchors have been working together for years

Michael Strahan has given a rare insight into what it's really like working with his co-stars on one of America's most famous morning TV shows, Good Morning America.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions shock co-stars live on GMA

The former sports star opened up about his bond with George Stephanopoulos in a rare interview with Associated Press, which celebrated the fact both George and Robin Roberts were the longest-serving news hosts on a network show.

Discussing how he thought that George had changed over the years, Michael said jokingly: "I definitely feel like he has loosened up. I don't know if I can take credit for it."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on air

George and Michael have a fun relationship and made headlines last year when the notoriously serious news anchor told the former sports champion that he was going to dance for him as a birthday present.

MORE: Ali Wentworth shares stunning selfie amid 'brutal' family change

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos makes huge career decision as wife Ali Wentworth shows support

The fun exchange happened during a special episode of the show celebrating Michael's milestone 50th birthday. "For your birthday I wanted to do something that would really bring you joy. I'm going to dance here on GMA," George said, leaving Michael almost lost for words as he stood up on from his chair.

Michael Strahan praised George Stephanopoulos for 'loosening up' throughout the years on GMA

"Oh George!" I said "No you're not," hoping that you would, he said through laughter. "Next best thing Michael, next best thing," George continued, as he handed the sports star a gift.

SEE: Michael Strahan opens the doors into his Manhattan home – complete with spacious garden

MORE: Michael Strahan has fans in stitches following fake injury video

George then went to hand Michael a framed photo of him dancing. "This is one of the best gifts I've ever gotten in my life," he said as he held up the picture to the camera.

Michael joined Robin and George on GMA in 2016

George and Robin have been working together for 13 years on GMA, while Michael joined the show in 2016.

MORE: Michael Strahan makes heartbreaking confession about high school

MORE: Michael Strahan causes confusion with sun-soaked vacation photo

Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other. That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.