Strictly's Helen Skelton left baffled as son Ernie is caught doing something he shouldn't

Helen Skelton, 39, has been gracing our screens each Saturday night on Strictly Come Dancing, but back at home, it's business as usual with a busy household of three kids.

The Countryfile presenter shared a candid update on Wednesday when she caught her eldest son Ernie swinging from a bedroom door frame!

The seven-year-old gripped the architrave around the door, and the picture also revealed clothes all over the floor in one of the rooms inside their family home.

"Why though," wrote Helen alongside the photo with a wide-eyed emoji, clearly dumbfounded at Ernie's latest antics.

Helen's son was caught swinging from a door frame

It's not surprising that her son has impressive monkey-like moves though, considering he and his brother have a climbing wall in their bedroom.

The star explained on Instagram that the boys actually helped to design the amazing room which they share.

Helen's sons have a climbing wall in their room

As well as Helen’s followers, many celebrity friends commented to express their amazement over the fun feature. Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill said: "This is amazing! Bet they love it," and fellow Countryfile presenter, Matt Baker simply wrote: "Class."

Helen posted a picture of the fun play area on Instagram, with one of her young sons scaling the wall. She accompanied the photograph with a caption about her reasoning behind the decision: “Husband thinks I am spoiling them. He’s probably right... I just wanted something fun for them, life’s too short right!”.

Helen and Richie have now separated

In April, Helen announced that she and her husband of nine years, rugby player Richie Myler, had separated.

In a statement announcing the news at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

As well as the boys' bedroom, Helen has carefully renovated other areas of her home, and she has shared images of her kitchen renovation and incredible bathroom transformation online for the world to see.

