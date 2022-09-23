Helen Skelton reveals hilarious Strictly prediction ahead of first show

Helen Skelton shared the most hilarious video about her future on Strictly Come Dancing after one of her son's friends made a funny quip about her dancing abilities.

MORE: What time will Strictly Come Dancing be on this weekend? All the details

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile star, 39, relayed the hilarious conversation where rather than being compared to the likes of Darcy Bussell ahead competing in the competition, she was compared to professional footballer Lucy Bronze.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Helen Skelton shared hilarious Strictly prediction

Captioning the clip, she penned: "At the kid's footy and my boy's pals have just told me bluntly my dance skills are lacking but my keepy ups are decent."

READ: Helen Skelton shows off toned physique in new Strictly photo

SEE: Strictly's Helen Skelton shares self-care hack following marriage split

Talking to the camera she explained: "Of all the things that could've been said to me this week, what did you say to me Oscar? 'She's the next Lucy Bronze,' Oscar replied.

"I'm the next lucy bronze Darcy Bussell, I wish, Lucy Bronze yes!" she added.

The star is certainly settling in to her life on the beloved show. Talking about joining the competition on the BBC she said: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

Helen is ready to strut her stuff

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the show’s launch on Friday, the star joked: "I was really last minute, so I think the paper knew before I did!" Before going into details about her decision to take part in the show.

She explained: "I don’t think about it. I'm just literally like so stupidly naive that I just wait until the next thing. So I haven't thought about it which is probably gonna hit me like a train when it happens. But equally, I interview for sports, there’s nothing more nerve-wracking than interviewing a player who has been sent off or a coach who has lost their job.

The star appears to be having a blast already

"I had to interview Tom Daley in Rio after he had the best preliminary round ever, best scores ever, and then he had a shocker at the actual final and I had to interview him live. I’ve known Tom since he was about eight and all I wanted to do is hug him, but can you imagine, how unprofessional! But that for me, that is what’s nerve-wracking about live TV because I was like, 'Oh the hopes of the nation were on you and you failed!'"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.