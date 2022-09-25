Helen Skelton shows off incredible physique in candid Strictly rehearsal snap

Helen Skelton was a vision on Saturday when she reshared a candid Strictly Come Dancing rehearsal snap - and her physique looked incredible.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile star, 39, was seen alongside her partner Gorka Marquez, fellow contestant Ellie Taylor and her partner Johannes Radebe. Ellie, who had her hair in rollers, and Helen, rocked billowing rehearsal skirts for the behind-the-scenes photo.

Helen matched her long skirt with a fabulous sporty grey, acid wash sports bra which showed off her impressive Strictly-honed physique.

The two celebrities appear to be getting on like a house on fire since starting the show as just before the candid update, Ellie shared the sweetest photo of the two of them cuddled up together.

The group looked fabulous

Captioning the photo, the comedian wrote: "And this incredible beauty @helenskelton. I can't tell you what a gorgeous bunch of humans my classmates are, man. Honestly just [diamonds]," alongside a diamond emoji.

On Friday, Helen and Ellie performed in their first week of the competition and both oozed elegance in their respective routines, Helen performed a gorgeous American Smooth, whilst Ellie performed an upbeat Quickstep.

Chatting to HELLO! and other reporters ahead of the show’s launch on Friday, Helen joked: "I was really last minute, so I think the paper knew before I did!" Before going into details about her decision to take part in the show.

The pair look so close

She explained: "I don’t think about it. I'm just literally like so stupidly naive that I just wait until the next thing. So I haven't thought about it which is probably gonna hit me like a train when it happens. But equally, I interview for sports, there’s nothing more nerve-wracking than interviewing a player who has been sent off or a coach who has lost their job.

"I had to interview Tom Daley in Rio after he had the best preliminary round ever, best scores ever, and then he had a shocker at the actual final and I had to interview him live. I’ve known Tom since he was about eight and all I wanted to do is hug him, but can you imagine, how unprofessional! But that for me, that is what’s nerve-wracking about live TV because I was like, 'Oh the hopes of the nation were on you and you failed!'"

