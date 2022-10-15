Helena Christensen displays tattooed bikini body in striped swimsuit The model knows how to cause a stir

Helena Christensen is no stranger to head-turning appearances and at the age of 53 she looks and feels better than ever.

The Danish supermodel showcased her unbelievably toned physique on Instagram over the summer when she wore a cute striped, two-piece - but it was her many tattoos which fans couldn't get over.

MORE: Helena Christensen's swimsuit photo is too much for some fans

In the photos, Helena looked natural as she posed in the waves with a beautiful backdrop. One image saw her lifting her arms and placing her hands in her hair, and she showed off her many inkings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows in red hot swimsuit for very chilly swim

Helena’s arms had a series of tattoos up them from stars, to flowers and numerous other natural-inspired markings. Her fans loved her look, but some of them were left less than impressed.

"You are amazing. But the tatoo [sic] is too much," wrote one fan, to which Helena quickly commented back: "Thank god there's only 9 of them then."

SEE: Inside Helena Christensen's quirky homes around the world

RELATED: Helena Christensen shares rare photo with glamorous mother inside family home - and they’re twins!

The follower was left a little sheepish and responded: "Oops," before lavishing Helena with more praise for being "natural" and "perfect".

Helena's fans didn't know she had so many tattoos

Helena is still modeling and posed in a sheer lace swimsuit while posing outside in the garden for a new Coco de Mer campaign.

SEE: Helena Christensen's photo sparks surprising fan reaction

MORE: Helena Christensen reveals secret behind toned figure

In the photos, she stood in front of a palm tree outside in the sun, teaming the one-piece with a pair of sky-high heels. In the caption, she wrote: "Need a gardener? @cocodemeruk. Shout out to all the cool talented women behind this shoot."

Helena continues to stun her fans with her modeling

The star is an advocate for coldwater swims, which help keep her young. Explaining the practice, she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido. "The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood.

The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm." Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.