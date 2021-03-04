Helena Christensen looks unbelievably youthful in bold swimsuit with flirty detail The star has been sharing the secret to her age-defying appearance

Helena Christensen credits icy cold dips for looking and feeling her best, but her choice of swimwear certainly helps her stay looking youthful too.

The Danish supermodel, 52 shared a snapshot on Instagram Stories recently and her one-piece had a flirty twist.

In the photo, the star was wearing a multicolored bathing suit with a bold print and it even had a little skirt attached.

Helena’s fans were sure to love the look, which perfectly complemented her all-natural appearance.

Just recently the model shocked her fans when she shared a video of herself completely submerged in a freezing cold water hole near her home in the Catskills, NY.

The brave health stunt had some of her fans concerned, but Helena assured them it was for several very good reasons.

She explained in the comments: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

Helena added the chilly process to her wellness regime five years ago and says 20 seconds in the freezing water is perfect!

