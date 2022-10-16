Tracee Ellis Ross showcases curves in skin-tight catsuit – fans mistake her for Kim Kardashian What a look!

Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Kim Kardashian in her latest look, donning a skin-tight catsuit for a series of show-stopping photos.

Dressed head to toe in black, with Balenciaga sunglasses and statement earrings, Tracee rocked Kim K's trademark all-in-one look, and fans were quick to comment.

"I thought it was Kim Kardashian!", one wrote, while another said: "It's giving black Kim K."

Others didn't make the comparison to the The Kardashians star, but were full of praise for the statement look.

"Thank you for being so fashion-forward and inspirational!" one wrote, while another said: "This is such a powerful picture! You look stunning."

Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Kim K in her latest look

Another fan went so far as to call Tracee the "sexiest woman in the world" – what a compliment!

Aside from pulling out all the stops when it comes to her outfits, the actress has been busy launching her hair care brand, Pattern.

Tracee Ellis Ross added statement earrings to her outfit

The award-winning brand was founded by Tracee, and has been described as "groundbreaking" with its core mission to "serve the needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured community, to celebrate Black beauty and be an active space for uplifting and loving this community’s natural beauty".

