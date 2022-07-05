Tracee Ellis Ross looks sensational in green bikini as she poses by the pool The Black-ish star enjoyed a relaxing day in the sun

Tracee Ellis Ross was living her best life on Monday as she celebrated Independence Day.

The Black-ish star took to Instagram to let her followers know how she spent the day, and it's safe to say she made the most of every moment!

The series of snapshots showed Tracee lounging by the pool dressed in a stylish green bikini. The summer-ready two-piece was teamed with a co-ordinating baseball cap.

VIDEO: Tracee Ellis Ross shares glimpse inside stunning home

"Girl, you keep living your best life," one fan remarked, while another wrote: "You look amazing." A third simply responded with a series of fire emojis.

Tracee has been on vacation for the past few days, and shared photos of her dressed in a floaty red maxi dress teamed with statement jewellery the previous day, alongside the caption: "Vacation me."

The jet-setting star has been flying all over the place at the moment, including London, where she was promoting her exclusive UK launch of PATTERN Beauty at Boots.

Tracee Ellis Ross looked stylish in a green bikini as she lounged by the pool

The award-winning hair care brand was founded by Tracee, and has been described as "groundbreaking" with its core mission to "serve the needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured community, to celebrate Black beauty and be an active space for uplifting and loving this community’s natural beauty".

"From the very beginning of PATTERN, I set out to build a different kind of beauty company – one that is not just about brand sales, but expands the narrative around Black consumers," Tracee said of her brand.

The star has had a busy year so far, which also saw her mark an end of an era when Black-ish came to an end in April after eight seasons.

It's been an incredibly busy year for Tracee

The cast had wrapped up filming back in December, but in the lead-up to the finale Tracee was kept busy promoting the comedy, appearing on various chat shows.

The star has a strong bond with her co-stars and at their wrap party at the end of last year, she had some choice words for everyone.

Sharing a photo of herself with fellow actor Anthony Anderson and several other photos and videos from the party, she wrote: "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride.

"It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television.

The actress has a legion of fans around the world

"It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway. Blackish was a place where I could shine and be free.

"Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are."

