Tracee Ellis Ross wows in crop top during gorgeous photoshoot

Tracee Ellis Ross is one fashion superstar with her Instagram filled to the brim with iconic styles that only she could pull off.

And during the week, Essence shared a photoshoot that it did with the Black-ish star, where she pulled off some more daring looks. The first look saw the star style out a daring patterned crop top with flame-red pants, before she switched to a more elegant look which was made up of a red dress. Tracee posed by the pool in both of her looks, getting onto a sun lounger as she wowed in the dress.

Loading the player...

Tracee Ellis Ross puts on a flirty display as she dances in a bikini and coverup

Those weren't her only looks, as during an interview with the magazine about beauty, she rocked a gorgeous frilly top.

She also resembled a 1950s housewife as she danced around a lavish apartment in a tan mini-dress with plenty of bold white lining.

In its caption, Essence praised the daughter of Diana Ross as they penned: "Good Morning to Tracee Ellis Ross! From rocking the coolest hairstyles to the most flawless makeup and amazing outfits, Tracee Ellis Ross always manages to win our hearts with her infamous looks.

"Her definition of beauty has become the standard of what it means to live in your own skin, as she continues to do it her way."

The star looked beautiful for the shoot

It finished with a quote from Tracee, where she said: "'I am really happy that I get to share my world, my way because people get to expand their understanding of the ways that women manipulate themselves, most particularly Black Women in the context of beauty and our culture.'"

As always, fans were enamoured with her beauty, as one posted: "She is everything," while another added: "Such a vibe," and a third posted a string of heart emojis.

Last month, actress gave fans a glimpse of what her "happy place" looks like, revealing an envy-inducing pool surrounded by bougainvilleas.

Tracee always looks stunning

She looked relaxed and refreshed as ever, wowing fans in a plunging cut-out bikini.

Taking perfect advantage of the stunning pool, she had no problem smudging the striking red lipstick on her lips to take a dive, simultaneously showcasing the intricate design of her bikini bottoms.

Fans were quick to flood her comment section with compliments, writing: "TRACEE that bathing suit is EVERYTHING," and: "Always so stunning with your signature red lips," as well as: "The ultimate body."

