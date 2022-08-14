Tracee Ellis Ross looks unbelievable in latest filter-free swimsuit photo

Tracee Ellis Ross sure knows how to make a splash! The actress proved her fabulousness knows no bounds with her latest photo.

She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of just how she is enjoying the last bits of summer left to the fullest extent, taking advantage of the hot temperatures and turning up the heat herself even more!

The Black-ish lead looked relaxed as ever in a stunning bikini photo, impressing fans with her sun-kissed glow and filter-free look.

The photo sees the star sitting at the very end of the stairs outside a shingled home, resting on its hardwood floors as she looks beyond a white fence.

In it, she is rocking a strapless, red bikini with a tie in the center of its sweetheart neckline, and she is letting its simplicity and her youthful, summer glow absolutely steal the show.

She wore nothing else except a pair of chic, burgundy colored sandals, and styled the bikini look with a small raffia purse. Another angle of the same shot reveals some of the contents of the stylish purse, including a glass bottle and the book The Sex Lives of African Women: Self-Discovery, Freedom, and Healing, a collection of non-fiction stories by Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah.

She looks fabulous!

A follower of Tracee's commended her for the reading pick in the comments section, writing: "Hope you're loving the book!!! Glad you picked it up."

The Girlfriends actress wrote in her caption: "FAUX LOCS in the vineyard," referring to the impressive long braids she has her hair styled in.

All of Tracee's summer looks are gorgeous

Fans inundated the comments section with compliments, writing: "I'm obsessed," and: "She just doesn't play fair," as well as: "Oh that glow!" plus another one said: "You're such a vibe. Amazing energy."

Tracee seems to be enjoying her time away at what sounds to be Martha's Vineyard, and she has shared several photos of her taken at the same house, sporting a variety of jaw-dropping and colorful looks.

