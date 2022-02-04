Tracee Ellis Ross' filter-free video earns huge praise from fans The Black-ish actress isn't afraid to bare some skin

Tracee Ellis Ross had her fans in stitches once again with a video none of them saw coming.

The daughter of Diana Ross was praised for her body confidence and her amazing sense of humor after she posted a video of herself on Instagram posing in little more than leggings and a tiny crop top.

In the clip - which appeared to have been filmed inside her wardrobe - Tracee was animatedly rubbing oil into her stomach and laughing hysterically as she rubbed her skin.

WATCH: Tracee had herself and her fans in hysterics with her video

The star was wearing a pair of low-slung leggings and a black crop top as she explained she had been told to massage her belly to help with lymphatic drainage.

Tracee found the entire exercise highly amusing and captioned the post: "I was told to massage the belly. Ummm, by WHO??! Girl, stop. Ain't nobody told you that. Also why am I out of breath."

Her fans were just as entertained as Tracee was and commented: "Omg I love this. You’re so much fun," and another added: "It's the purring for me."

Tracee is no stranger to glamorous selfies either

There were strings of crying with laughter emojis and celebrities such as Michelle Pfeiffer commented: "You are too funny."

While Black-ish is coming to an end after eight seasons, Tracee just landed another huge gig.

Tracee will announce the Oscars nominations this year

The actress will announce the 94th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories alongside Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan.

The live presentation will commence on Tuesday, February 8 via global live stream on Oscars.com, ahead of the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

